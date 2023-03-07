Snoop Dogg is hitting the road this summer with his 33-date High School Reunion Tour. 

Kicking off Friday, July 7 in Vancouver, Snoop’s tour will continue with stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irvine on August 27.

Snoop will stop in Toronto at the Budweiser stage on July 26th!

Along for support will be Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 9 am local time.