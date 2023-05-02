Listen Live

Snoop Dogg Says He’s Joining The Bid To Buy The Ottawa Senators

Snoop is a huge hockey fan!

By Dirt/Divas

Deadpool may have some competition!

Snoop took to Instagram to announce that he was jumping in to buy the Senators, joining Los Angeles-based producer, Neko Sparks…

Ryan Reynolds is still in the running to purchase the team also. 

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment announced in November that a process had been initiated to sell the club.

Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died March 28, 2022, at age 62 after battling an illness. He had previously said he planned to leave the team to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

Snoop Dogg is a hockey fan who sometimes wears NHL jerseys when performing.

