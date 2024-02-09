Snoop Dogg Sues Walmart Amid ‘Cereal Sabotage’ Claim

The hip hop legend claims that his Fruity Hoopz and others aren’t on shelves.

A lawsuit filed on Tuesday accuses Walmart and Post Consumer Brands of hiding boxes of Snoop Cereal and incorrectly saying it was out of stock.

Civil Rights Lawyer Benjamin Crump called it a “blatant disregard” of a black-owned business. In statements, both companies point to low sales of the product.

Walmart said it has a “strong history of supporting entrepreneurs” and “many factors affect the sales of any given product”.

Meanwhile Post said: “We were equally disappointed that consumer demand did not meet expectations.”

Snoop Dogg and Master P founded their own food company, Broadus Foods, in 2022. According to its website, it produces breakfast cereals, pancake mix, maple syrup and more.

The back story claims that Post Consumer Brands tried to “choke” Snoops food products out of the market, but eventually agreed to a partnership whereby Post would produce and distribute the products to retailers.

Mr. Crump says that Snoop’s cereal was never put out on shelves and deliberately kept in the back storage rooms.

The lawsuit claims that Walmart and Post Consumer Brands “ensured that Snoop Cereal would not be available to consumers” or that Broadus Foods would “incur exorbitant costs that would eliminate any profit”.

“Post essentially worked with Walmart to ensure that none of the boxes of Snoop Cereal would ever appear on the store shelves.”

Master P posted a video on his Instagram page that purports to show a number of Walmart stores not stocking the product.

In the footage, unidentified Walmart employees in several stores are asked if they sell the cereal, and when they search the Walmart system it says the product is out of stock.

They then appear to discover unopened shipments of Snoop Cereal in the storeroom.