Snow-Globing! The New Dating Trend!

Don’t fall victim to snow-globing! This is the dating trend that makes you think your festive relationship is more serious than it is.

With all the romantic market dates to be had and Christmas parties to attend, it’s a wonderful time of the year for many singles to meet new people.

But whilst it might feel like a fairytale to fall in love at Christmas, once the magic of the holidays has worn off, so might the romance.

This dating phenomenon is so common that it’s been given its own name – ‘snow-globing’.

‘Snow globing’ occurs when your date uses the festive season to make you think your relationship is more serious – and more committed – than it actually is.

This can be particularly confusing, especially if your date gives you a romantic Christmas gift, talks about plans for the New Year, and you are physically intimate.

Research by Match shows that over half of singles have experienced single shaming since the start of the pandemic.