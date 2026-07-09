Social media users consume over 150 hours of ‘oddly satisfying’ videos a year — and admit to a revolting habit

Nearly two-thirds of people admit to watching “oddly satisfying” social media videos, spending atotal of 156 hours consuming that content per year, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans found that those who love oddly satisfying videos (59%) spend almost half an hour per day consuming this content, adding up to just over three hours per week — or 156 hours annually.

Pimple popping videos ranked as the most sought-after content in this genre, followed closely by pressure/power washing and object crushing.

But the appeal may come down to something deeper than entertainment: adults want relief.

RELATED: Why Popping Pimples Is So Satisfying and Addictive!

While they might not be watching online videos of it, over a third (37%) said blowing their nose and seeing what’s in the tissue is “oddly satisfying” — so much so that some respondents have shown their used tissue to others.

OTHER THINGS WE FIND "ODDLY SATISFYING"

“A good hot bath”

“Putting paper through the shredder”

“Biting nails”

“Cleaning”

“Digging in nose”

“Passing gas”

“Keyboard noises”

“Mukbangs”

“Mowing lawns”

“Organizing”

“Popping bubble wrap”

"What's your guilty pleasure 'oddly satisfying' video? Pressure washing? Carpet cleaning? Lawn mowing? Or... are you one of the people watching pimple-popping videos?" 🤢😂