Socks And Sandals Are No Longer A Crime Against Fashion

Socks and sandals were once the standard holiday uniform for slightly nerdy dads, but you’ll be seeing them in a whole new crowd this summer.

The controversial combination has had something of a rebrand, going from fashion faux pas to the glitterati’s go-to footwear choice.

Celebrities like Hayley Bieber and Bell Hadid have been spotted sporting the trend and major high-end fashion houses have been featuring the once-cringy look on the runway!

Such is the turnaround in public opinion, the hashtag #socksandsandals has raked in over 45 million views on TikTok, proving traditional fashion standards are officially out for 2023.

But you have to sport the combo right, so pay attention. The idea is, if you’re gonna do socks and sandals, make the socks the moment. Fishnet ankle socks are breathable and cute!

Black socks with black sandals -you can’t go wrong. But sometimes you can go wrong, like the dudes in this cheesy music video!