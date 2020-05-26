Listen Live

Some Hotels Now Offering Rooms So Parents Have A Quiet Place To Work

By kool kid

How would you like to work in peace and with a minibar?

The Hotel industry has taken a major hit by this pandemic, but may have found a way to bring in some new guests.

 

Big hotel chains, including Hilton, Sheraton and Marriott- have been offering up rooms to parents in search of a quiet place to work uninterrupted.

 

One Hilton in Cincinnati has a campaign that offers “complimentary WiFi and coffee, along with a desk in quiet comfort.” Guests pay $69 for a room from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

 

Even as lockdown restrictions lift and some offices are reopening, some workers are still opting for the quiet hotel room as their new office…

