Wait... Some People Actually Want a Mean Boss? Study Says Yes, and We’re 🤨

If your boss stomps around the office like a caffeinated drill sergeant and yells like it’s part of their job description — hold on to your ergonomic chair, because some people actually like that.

Yep. A new study out of Columbia University found that a surprising number of folks don’t just tolerate a harsh boss — they respect them. Some even prefer them. (We're guessing these are the same people who “don’t mind conflict” on their dating profiles.)

It’s All About How You See the World

Researchers found it comes down to your worldview:

If you believe the world is mostly collaborative and kind , then a yelling manager just seems immature and emotionally unstable.



, then a yelling manager just seems immature and emotionally unstable. But if you think the world is a dog-eat-dog, everyone-for-themselves battlefield, then a boss who loses it over your Slack status? That’s leadership, baby.

Honestly? It's giving “motivated by fear and cortisol.”

Remember That Olive Garden Memo?

This whole study was inspired by a real-life workplace meltdown that went viral in 2022. An Olive Garden manager in Kansas sent out a now-legendary memo saying:

“If you call off, you might as well go out and look for another job.”

And the pièce de résistance: “If your dog died, you need to bring him in and PROVE it.”

The manager was, of course, fired. But the internet was divided — some called it toxic, others said finally, someone said it.

So, Are Mean Bosses Actually Good?

The short answer: Depends on who you ask.

The longer answer: If your idea of “leadership” involves shouting and shame spirals, maybe you just need therapy and a hug. But hey — no judgment. Some people thrive under pressure. Others cry in the bathroom.