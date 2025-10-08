🌮 Someone Stole $35,000 Worth of Salsa in Ontario — and We Have Questions

There’s been a lot of talk about “supply chain theft” lately, but this one’s nacho average crime.

Police in Windsor, Ontario, are trying to track down a group of thieves who made off with something spicy — literally. A transport truck loaded with $35,000 worth of salsa was stolen last week. The truck was eventually found abandoned… but the trailer and all that dip? Still missing.

So somewhere out there, someone’s having the biggest taco night ever.

🕵️‍♀️ Who Steals Salsa, Anyway?

Normally, these kinds of heists involve high-value items like electronics, whiskey, or beef — not jars of Tex-Mex joy. So investigators aren’t sure if:

The thieves got bad intel and were expecting something pricier,

It was a crime of opportunity (“Hey, it’s salsa — let’s roll!”),

Or we’re dealing with some kind of underground nacho cartel.

Either way, it’s safe to say the plan’s gotten a little saucy.

🌶️ Where Do You Even Sell That Much Salsa?

Let’s be real — it’s not like you can quietly offload 20,000 jars of mild, medium, and “why-is-my-face-burning” on Facebook Marketplace.

Can you imagine the listing?

“Lightly used — I mean, totally new salsa. Great for parties, Super Bowl, or black-market burrito bars.”

And you know there’s someone out there in Windsor suddenly telling their friends, “Come by for chips — we’ve got plenty.”

🚓 Police Are on the Case (and Maybe the Chips)

Authorities are asking anyone who spots suspicious salsa sales to contact Windsor police. So if your neighbour suddenly has a suspiciously salsa-heavy side hustle, maybe don’t take that “two-for-one” deal.

Until then, the mystery of the missing salsa continues — and somewhere, a very confused thief is wondering how to fence 10 pallets of medium chunky.

🌮 Moral of the Story

Only in Canada could the crime of the month involve condiments.

It’s like Ocean’s Eleven… but with tortilla chips.