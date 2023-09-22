Sophie Turner Is Suing Joe Jonas For Return of Two Kid’s Passports

According to a Manhattan court document filed earlier this week, Joe Jonas is refusing to allow their two children to go to England with their mother and is now suing for the return of the kid’s passports.

“The children were to be returned home to England on September 20, 2023,” the filing said. “The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

The couple filed for divorce two weeks ago. After three years of dating, Turner and Joan wed in a small ceremony in Las Vegas in 2019.

According to reports, Sophie and Joe had a fight in August which led to Joe filing for divorce just days later. Reports suggest that Sophie found out through the media.

It’s worth noting that Publicists for Jonas are telling a different story.

“Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup,” a representative for Jonas said in a statement. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S.”