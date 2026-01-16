Sophie Turner Is the New Lara Croft (Yes, That Lara Croft)

Lara Croft is officially back, and she’s swapping dusty tombs for streaming screens.

According to Variety, Prime Video has revealed a first look at its upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series, with Sophie Turner stepping into the iconic boots. You’ll recognize Turner from Game of Thrones, and now she’s taking on one of gaming’s most legendary roles.

Yes, that Lara Croft. The globe-trotting, puzzle-solving, tomb-raiding icon who’s been kicking butt since the ’90s.

The series is currently in production and officially got the green light back in May 2024. Turner’s casting was first reported last fall, but now it’s confirmed, happening, and no longer just an internet rumour spiral.

The Tomb Raider Universe Isn’t Going Anywhere

If you thought Lara Croft was done, think again.

The original Tomb Raider game launched in 1996 and quickly turned Lara into one of the first true female action icons in gaming history. The most recent game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, came out in 2018, and the franchise has stayed alive with remasters, reboots, and nostalgia-fuelled love.

And good news for gamers: two brand-new titles are already lined up. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is set for 2026, followed by Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2027.

So yes, Lara Croft is officially everywhere again. Grab your popcorn, dust off your PlayStation, and prepare for some very athletic archaeology. 🗺️🎮