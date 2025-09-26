May the Schwartz Be With Them: Spaceballs 2 is Officially Happening

After nearly four decades of waiting, buckle up, hosers — Spaceballs 2 is finally on the launchpad!

The first table read photo has landed, confirming that the gang’s back together: Rick Moranis will once again don the comically oversized helmet as Lord Dark Helmet, Bill Pullman is back as Lone Starr, Daphne Zuniga returns as Princess Vespa, George Wyner is still Colonel Sandurz, and yes — Mel Brooks himself is reprising Yogurt and President Skroob. (At 99 years old, Brooks showed up on Zoom for the photo like the true legend he is.)

And because every sequel needs some fresh recruits, the new lineup includes Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman, and Anthony Carrigan — all bringing in brand-new characters to the galaxy of ridiculousness. Brooks is co-writing the script with Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez, so you can bet the jokes will be as off-the-rails as the original.

As for the story? Amazon’s keeping it locked up tighter than the Schwartz ring, but they did toss out a cheeky “logline” describing it as:



A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.

Translation: it’s a sequel… but also kind of a reboot… but mostly just chaos.

Set to hit screens in 2027, it looks like the Schwartz is finally strong enough to bring Spaceballs back. Grab your popcorn, your jammed radar, and maybe a can of Perrier — it’s happening.

"What Happened To 'Then?'"

Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis)