Do You Carry a Spare? Why Backup Underwear Is the Latest Millennial Essential

Before stepping out the door, you probably run through your mental checklist: keys, wallet, phone . . . and spare underwear? Wait, what?

It might sound unusual, but according to a recent survey, nearly half of Americans carry backup underwear with them. And honestly? The reasons might make more sense than you'd think.

Why People Pack Backup Undies

So, why are people packing an extra pair of underwear? Here are the top reasons:

Accidents Happen : No one wants to be caught unprepared.

: No one wants to be caught unprepared. Post-Gym Changes : If you're working out or have plans to freshen up later, a spare pair is a no-brainer.

: If you're working out or have plans to freshen up later, a spare pair is a no-brainer. Messy Moments: Spills and clumsiness can strike at any time, and having a backup can be a lifesaver.

Surprisingly, 70% of people who carry spare underwear say it has come in handy at least once. So maybe they're onto something.

Millennials and Gen Z Lead the Spare Underwear Movement

This trend is particularly popular among younger generations. A solid 60% of Gen Z and 57% of Millennials admit to keeping "in-case-of-emergency" underwear on hand.

Whether it’s because they’re always on the go or just better prepared for life's curveballs, younger folks are fully embracing the spare underwear lifestyle.

Freshness Matters

Here’s another fun fact: People who carry spare underwear tend to replace their undergarments more often. About 82% of them believe you should replace your underwear every two years.

Meanwhile, 83% of those who don’t carry spares are hanging onto theirs for three years or more.

So, what’s the takeaway here? Whether you’re team spare or team minimalist, it might be worth considering a refresh for your underwear drawer sooner rather than later.

The Bottom Line

Carrying backup underwear might feel like an odd habit, but it turns out it’s a practical one—and younger generations are leading the charge. Next time you’re packing your bag, maybe toss in an extra pair. Who knows? It might just save your day!