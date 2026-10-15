You Can Now Spend Your Afterlife in a Pringles Can

Pringles has created an URN shaped like one of its famous cans.

Yes. An urn.

Just in time for Halloween, Pringles has launched a contest called “Once You Drop,” giving one devoted fan the chance to take their love of potato chips all the way to the grave.

To enter, fans have until October 22 to visit the contest website and sign something Pringles is calling a “will and taste-ament.”

Basically, you're declaring your desire to one day be buried in a Pringles can. And don't worry, it's not legally binding.

The grand prize winner receives a custom-made metal Pringles can urn, complete with personalized engraving and valued at around $500 US.

But that's not even the strangest part.

The winner also receives what Pringles calls an “AFTER-lifetime supply of Pringles.”

That's enough money to buy one can of Pringles every week for 200 YEARS.

Pringles calculates that to be worth $28,080 US, which the winner receives upfront in cash.

So technically, your great-great-grandchildren could still be eating chips courtesy of your questionable contest decisions.

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And believe it or not, the Pringles-can burial idea actually has some history.

Fredric Baur, the man credited with designing the iconic Pringles can, reportedly requested that some of his ashes be buried inside one after his death in 2008.

His family honoured the request. So perhaps this isn't completely ridiculous. Okay, it's still ridiculous.

But if you're going to spend eternity inside a snack container, at least pick one where you don't have to fight to get your hand to the bottom.