Streaming Royalty Has Been Crowned… and It’s Exactly Who You Think 🎧👑

Spotify just dropped its first-ever all-time most streamed artists list, and honestly, it reads like your gym playlist, your crying playlist, and your “main character energy” playlist all rolled into one.

Sitting at the very top?

👉 Taylor Swift “It’s me, hi,” indeed.

The Top of the Streaming Throne

Right behind her is global hit machine Bad Bunny, who has basically been running the charts like it’s a full-time job (because it is). And in third place? Canada’s own Drake 🇨🇦 Not bad for a guy who started on Degrassi and ended up soundtracking everyone’s life decisions.

The Rest of the Heavy Hitters 🎤

RELATED: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Makes Spotify History with 5 Billion Streams

The list is stacked with artists who’ve dominated streaming for years:

The Weeknd

Ariana Grande

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Eminem

Kanye West

Travis Scott

BTS

Post Malone

Bruno Mars

J Balvin

Rihanna

Coldplay

Kendrick Lamar

Future

Juice WRLD

A Canadian Moment 🇨🇦

Quick shoutout to the home team:

Drake (3rd)

The Weeknd

Justin Bieber

Canada quietly said, “We’ll just dominate global streaming, thanks.”

Bonus: Spotify Is Feeling Nostalgic 🎉

The list is part of Spotify’s 20th anniversary celebration, where they also revealed:

Most streamed songs

Albums

Podcasts

Audiobooks

So basically, a giant reminder of how much time we’ve all spent with headphones in… avoiding eye contact in public.