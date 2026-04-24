Streaming Royalty Has Been Crowned… and It’s Exactly Who You Think 🎧👑
Spotify just dropped its first-ever all-time most streamed artists list, and honestly, it reads like your gym playlist, your crying playlist, and your “main character energy” playlist all rolled into one.
Sitting at the very top?
👉 Taylor Swift “It’s me, hi,” indeed.
The Top of the Streaming Throne
Right behind her is global hit machine Bad Bunny, who has basically been running the charts like it’s a full-time job (because it is). And in third place? Canada’s own Drake 🇨🇦 Not bad for a guy who started on Degrassi and ended up soundtracking everyone’s life decisions.
The Rest of the Heavy Hitters 🎤
RELATED: The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ Makes Spotify History with 5 Billion Streams
The list is stacked with artists who’ve dominated streaming for years:
- The Weeknd
- Ariana Grande
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Billie Eilish
- Eminem
- Kanye West
- Travis Scott
- BTS
- Post Malone
- Bruno Mars
- J Balvin
- Rihanna
- Coldplay
- Kendrick Lamar
- Future
- Juice WRLD
A Canadian Moment 🇨🇦
Quick shoutout to the home team:
- Drake (3rd)
- The Weeknd
- Justin Bieber
Canada quietly said, “We’ll just dominate global streaming, thanks.”
Bonus: Spotify Is Feeling Nostalgic 🎉
The list is part of Spotify’s 20th anniversary celebration, where they also revealed:
- Most streamed songs
- Albums
- Podcasts
- Audiobooks
So basically, a giant reminder of how much time we’ve all spent with headphones in… avoiding eye contact in public.
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