Spotify Will Start To Introduce Advisories On Podcasts That Mention COVID-19

After Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren requested their music be removed from the platform and after major backlash, Spotify revealed that they will be updating the service in the coming days.

Even the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who set up Archewell Audio, signing an exclusive mega-money multi-year deal with the streaming giant to release several podcasts, have revealed they urged Spotify to help stop the “global misinformation crisis.”

CEO Daniel Ek announced that soon listeners will be made aware through messaging of any content that discusses the virus.

Part of Ek’s statement acknowledges that “Spotify has “an obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

He added: “This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.

“I trust our policies, the research and expertise that inform their development, and our aspiration to apply them in a way that allows for broad debate and discussion, within the lines. We take this seriously and will continue to partner with experts and invest heavily in our platform functionality and product capabilities for the benefit of creators and listeners alike.”

Neil Young made it clear that he was not a fan of Joe Rogan and his podcast that often spews out false information.

Earlier this week, Young had released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Spotify has now removed Young’s catalogue! Wednesday Neil thanked his record label and Spotify for standing by his decision and is encouraging other artists to do the same.

Spotify says it works to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom of speech for creators.”

The company has removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to COVID-19 under its policies including many from Rogan.

Spotify accounts for 60% of the streams of Neil Young’s music to listeners around the world. Young’s record label is taking a big loss with this decision.