Spotify’s Halloween Playlist!

By Dirt/Divas

The most popular songs on Spotify Halloween playlists are exactly what you’d expect. The top three are “Monster Mash”, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, and “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

If you’re getting ready for Halloween and are looking for some tunes to get you in the mood, Spotify has compiled a list for you!

Tracks include:

Ava Max- Sweet But Psycho
The Weeknd- Blinding Lights
Billie Eilish-Bad Guy
Lady Gaga- Monster
Will.i.am, Britney Spears- Scream and Shout
Imagine Dragons-Demons
The Addams Family theme
Get Ur Freak On- Missy Elliott!
Ray Parker Jr. -Ghostbusters

The Playlist!

