Spotify’s Halloween Playlist!

The most popular songs on Spotify Halloween playlists are exactly what you’d expect. The top three are “Monster Mash”, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, and “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”.

If you’re getting ready for Halloween and are looking for some tunes to get you in the mood, Spotify has compiled a list for you!

Tracks include:

Ava Max- Sweet But Psycho

The Weeknd- Blinding Lights

Billie Eilish-Bad Guy

Lady Gaga- Monster

Will.i.am, Britney Spears- Scream and Shout

Imagine Dragons-Demons

The Addams Family theme

Get Ur Freak On- Missy Elliott!

Ray Parker Jr. -Ghostbusters

The Playlist!