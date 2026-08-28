‘Squid Game’ Creator Is Making a Twisted New Sci-Fi Movie

If you thought Squid Game was dark, its creator apparently isn’t ready to brighten things up anytime soon.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the man behind Netflix’s massive hit Squid Game, is working on a new sci-fi movie called K.O. Club, and the premise sounds appropriately disturbing.

The title reportedly stands for “Killing Oldmen Club.” So yes, subtlety has left the building.

The movie takes place in a futuristic world where wealthy people can actually buy youth. That creates a major divide between rich older people who want to turn back the clock and younger generations who aren’t exactly thrilled about what’s being taken from them.

And judging by the title, this generational disagreement probably isn’t getting settled over a nice cup of tea.

Hwang is also bringing along a familiar face. Squid Game star Lee Byung-hun, who played the mysterious Front Man, is expected to have a leading role.

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Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2027.

There’s no word yet on where the movie will eventually be released or whether Netflix will be involved.

K.O. Club will explore some familiar territory for Hwang, including wealth, greed, inequality and what people are willing to do to get ahead. This time, though, he’s adding the ultimate anti-aging treatment into the mix.

Forget Botox. Apparently, the future is going straight to stealing somebody else’s 25-year-old knees.

The movie will also mark Hwang’s first feature film in about a decade.

And after Squid Game, we’re guessing family game night at this guy’s house is absolutely terrifying.