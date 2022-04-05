Listen Live

If You Thought ‘Squid Game’ Was Shocking! The Creator Is Planning Something Even Worse!

Oh, Good!

By Dirt/Divas

According to Variety creator of ‘Squid Game’ Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on something far more sinister for his next project.

 

The South Korean scare expert is working on a film with the working title “Killing Old People Club,” or “K.O. Club,” based on a novel penned by Umberto Eco. And here we thought Red Light, Green Light was bad!

 

And if you thought it was horrific to watch people get shot dead by a giant animatronic doll in his wildly popular Netflix series, just wait. Creator Dong-Hyuk says his latest project will be more violent. He promises that this upcoming project will be more controversial.

 

Last year’s release of “Squid Game” followed cash-strapped characters competing in a brutal and most fatal series of games to win desperately need money.

 

His other planned project aside, a second season of “Squid Game” was confirmed in November by Dong-hyuk, although no timeline has been set for production.

