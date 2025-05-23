Man Accused of Stalking Jennifer Aniston Deemed Mentally Unfit for Trial — But He’s Not So Sure

A disturbing situation involving Jennifer Aniston just took another twist. The man accused of stalking the Friendsstar and crashing his car through her Bel Air gate has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial — but he wants a second opinion.

Two Years of Obsession

The alleged stalker, Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, has been harassing Aniston for years, according to prosecutors. They claim he bombarded her with emails, voicemails, and DMs before dramatically driving his Chrysler PT Cruiser into her gated property on May 5.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Aniston was reportedly home at the time of the crash. A security guard intercepted Carwyle before police arrived.

Mental Health Concerns

Carwyle appeared in court this week behind glass, wearing a suicide prevention smock and sporting a long grey beard. A court-appointed psychiatrist has found him mentally unfit to go to trial, prompting the judge to hit pause on the legal process.

But Carwyle isn’t going quietly — he’s now demanding a second evaluation, which the judge granted. A follow-up hearing is set for May 29.

RELATED: Man Crashes Through Jennifer Aniston’s Front Gate — While She Was Home

What’s Next?

For now, Carwyle remains in custody and is legally barred from contacting or approaching Aniston. He has pleaded not guilty to felony stalking and vandalism.

No word yet from Aniston’s camp, but fans are just relieved she’s safe — and hoping this unsettling ordeal comes to a close soon.

Friendly reminder: if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there’s no shame in reaching out for support.