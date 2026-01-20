‘Star Search’ Is Back, Baby — And the Judges Lineup Is Pure Chaos (In a Good Way)

Break out the nostalgia and prepare to vote like it’s your civic duty. Star Search is officially making a comeback on Netflix, and the judging panel alone feels like a group chat that somehow works.

Joining the reboot as judges are Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jelly Roll, and Chrissy Teigen, with Anthony Anderson stepping in as host. Truly, a “trust the process” lineup.

The new version of Star Search premieres January 20, 2026, airing live Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Yes, live. Yes, interactive. And yes, you’ll be able to vote in real time using your TV remote or phone, because Netflix knows we love pressing buttons.

According to the official description, the show has been off the air for two decades and is returning as a mix of throwback energy and modern chaos. Think nostalgia, but with better lighting and way more audience participation.

The competition will spotlight rising performers across music, dance, comedy, magic, variety, and juniors, all battling it out head-to-head for a shot at stardom.

The stakes are higher, the talent is bigger, and weekly eliminations paired with real-time global voting mean every episode is designed to stress you out just enough to keep watching.

Netflix is calling it an “unmissable event,” which feels accurate when you consider this is a five-week live competition judged by Buffy, a country-rap powerhouse, and the internet’s most meme-able personality, hosted by one of TV’s most reliable scene-stealers.

In short, Star Search is back, it’s interactive, and it’s about to remind us all how emotionally invested we get in strangers with microphones.