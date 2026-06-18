Star-Studded Lineup Set to Open Barack Obama's Presidential Centre in Chicago

It looks less like a museum opening and more like the guest list for the world's most exclusive music festival.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama is set to celebrate the opening of his presidential centre in Chicago alongside an impressive lineup of politicians, musicians and celebrities.

Thursday's dedication ceremony will feature appearances from legendary performers Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono and Christina Aguilera.

Former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are also expected to attend.

Both Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama will deliver remarks during the invite-only event, which will be livestreamed for the public.

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The celebration kicks off a weekend of activities surrounding the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, which officially opens to visitors on Juneteenth.

The celebrity roster doesn't stop there. Performers and guests are expected to include Common, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Marc Anthony, Eddie Vedder and The Roots.

Interest in the centre has been overwhelming. General admission tickets are already sold out through the end of October, although tens of thousands of people have already had a chance to preview the nearly 20-acre campus.

Located in Chicago's Jackson Park, the site features a towering museum chronicling Obama's personal journey and presidency. The campus also includes community-focused spaces such as a public library branch, athletic facilities, basketball courts, playgrounds and picnic areas.

In true Obama fashion, the project aims to be more than a museum. It's designed to serve as a gathering place for education, community engagement and public service.