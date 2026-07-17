Even If You’ve Never Seen Star Wars... Apparently This Is a Really Big Deal

Confession time: I've never been much of a Star Wars person.

I know there's a guy who breathes like he forgot his inhaler, a tiny green fellow who talks backwards, and somewhere along the way, a man's hand gets chopped off. Beyond that? I'm basically flying the Millennium Falcon without a licence.

So imagine my surprise when I learned that a lightsaber and Luke Skywalker's severed hand from The Empire Strikes Back just sold at auction for $3.75 million.

Yes... Someone paid nearly four million dollars for what is essentially a glowing flashlight and a fake hand.

To be fair, this isn't just any movie prop. The lightsaber and hand were used during one of the most famous scenes in movie history. In the 1980 film, Luke Skywalker faces off against Darth Vader in an epic duel inside Cloud City. The battle ends with Vader slicing off Luke's hand before delivering one of the biggest plot twists cinema has ever seen.

For Star Wars fans, this is the Holy Grail of movie memorabilia. The props had never been offered for public sale before, which helped push the final price to a record-breaking $3.75 million, making them the most expensive screen-used Star Wars props ever sold at auction.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are wondering if the buyer also gets the matching left hand... or at least free shipping.

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It does make you think, though. Somewhere in a storage room, someone looked at a fake rubber hand and said, "Better hang onto this. One day it'll be worth more than a waterfront cottage."

The Force is clearly strong with the collectibles market... and apparently, so is disposable income.