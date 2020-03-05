Starbucks Temporarily NOT Accepting Reusable Cups

Starbucks has worked very hard to move away from single use cups, however; due to the fears and risk of Coronavirus the coffee chain is temporarily halting customers from bringing their reusable cups.

Starbucks announced yesterday that they would no longer be allowing customers to bring in personal cups at all locations.

This comes as global concerns are rising about the spread of the coronavirus.

The company’s statement reads:

“We are temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups in care of our customers and partners. In addition to sanitizing procedures in all our stores, this is one more step we can all take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Our commitment to sustainability remains unchanged. Learn more at Starbucks.com.”