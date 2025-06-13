Starbucks Is Testing a Protein-Packed Cold Foam — and It Could Be a Game Changer

Starbucks is officially joining the protein craze, and honestly? It might just be their most swole move yet.

The coffee giant is currently testing a new protein cold foam — and it’s exactly what it sounds like: that silky, creamy topper you already love, but now with 15 to 18 grams of protein mixed in. Because apparently, even your cold brew wants to hit the gym.

“This Thing Is Going to Be a Rocket”

That’s the buzz from inside Starbucks, where the new drink topper is being tested at five U.S. locations as part of their Starting Five program. And while there’s no official Canadian launch date just yet, don’t be surprised if it floats its way into your local store sooner rather than later.

According to the company, this innovation is designed for a wide range of customers, from 20-something guys bulking up to 50-something women keeping their strength game strong, and even people on GLP-1 medications like Ozempic, which can suppress appetite and make protein intake extra important.

So, What’s It Taste Like?

Good news — it’s the same dreamy cold foam texture you already know and love. Just with a bit of a nutritional flex. Imagine sipping your iced coffee or matcha and knowing you’re also fuelling your muscles like a wellness queen.

Why the Protein Push?

If you’ve scrolled TikTok or walked past literally any health aisle lately, you know protein is having its moment. High-protein diets are all the rage for muscle maintenance, satiety, and overall energy — and now Starbucks wants in on that smoothie-adjacent action.

Bottom line: your morning coffee might soon double as your post-workout snack. And honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Want a roundup of high-protein drink hacks for your readers? Just say the word 💪☕.