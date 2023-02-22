Starbucks Will Begin Serving Olive Oil Drinks

Starbucks is rolling out a new line of drinks made with extra virgin olive oil.

To be clear, the drinks are not simply flavoured with olive oil, nor do they have just a hint of it. Each one is truly made with a spoonful of oil, adding 120 calories to the total.

Chief executive Howard Schultz says olive oil’s “unexpected, velvety, buttery flavour… enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

Starbucks is among the major US businesses that have faced obstacles as they tried to expand into the Italian food and drinks market.

Italy’s coffee scene is famous for its independent and often family-run cafes.

Olive oil is a key part of the Mediterranean diet, associated with countries including Italy, Greece and Spain.

Three olive oil beverages are available for sale at Starbucks cafes in Italy starting this week… The company has 20 stores around the country!

The firm plans to bring the selection of hot and iced drinks to stores in Southern California in the US this spring. The UK, Middle East and Japan are set to follow later this year. No word if Canada will see these drinks here.