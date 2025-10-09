Stay-at-Home “Hub-Sons” Are the Tradwives of 2025 — and Their Moms Are Loving It

It’s official: younger millennials and older Gen Z men have entered their tradwife era… only with a twist. Meet the “hub-son.”

These modern-day mama’s boys aren’t freeloading — they’re domestic partners with potential. The hub-son stays home, helps around the house, and lives rent-free… in exchange for light chores, errand runs, and a steady stream of compliments from Mom about what a “good boy” he is.

Think of it as Cinderella in reverse, except the fairy godmother is the one footing the grocery bill.

The Rise of the Hub-Son Household

Across Canada and the U.S., about one in three adults aged 18 to 34 still live with their parents. But according to an April 2025 Pew Research report, men in that age range are more likely than women to call the family home their “permanent residence.”

And honestly? It’s kind of working for them.

With inflation, housing prices, and job market chaos, many hub-sons are leaning into their inner domestic diva — tackling laundry, scrubbing the kitchen, chauffeuring mom to appointments, and doing “administrative tasks” like organizing her Costco receipts.

In return, they get free Wi-Fi, home-cooked meals, and the warm, unconditional love of a woman who actually appreciates their efforts.

RELATED: Gen Z Is Taking “Adulting 101” — Because Apparently No One Taught Them What a Turnip Is

Moms Are Thrilled… Experts, Not So Much

While moms are basking in the joy of having a clean house and a live-in helper, experts warn the hub-son lifestyle should be a temporary gig — not a lifelong career path.

Otherwise, there’s a real risk of turning “Mom’s little helper” into “Mom’s forever roommate.”

Still, for now, the hub-son phenomenon seems here to stay — because in this economy, who wouldn’t want a rent-free life with laundry perks?

The tradwife walked so the hub-son could… vacuum.

And honestly? If he’s doing dishes, cooking dinner, and keeping the household running while Mom gets her Netflix time — we’re not mad about it.