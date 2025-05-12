Stephen King's The Long Walk Hits Theatres This September — And It’s Not What You Think

Horror fans, brace yourselves—but maybe not in the way you're used to. Stephen King’s The Long Walk is coming to theatres on September 12, and while it’s terrifying, it’s not your typical jump-scare flick.

Directed by The Hunger Games’ Francis Lawrence, this dystopian nightmare trades ghosts and gore for grim psychological suspense.

The plot? One hundred teenage boys are forced to take part in a brutal, government-run contest. They must walk at a steady pace of more than 4 miles per hour.

Fall below that speed, rack up three warnings within the hour—and you're shot on the spot. The last one left walking wins anything they want.

This adaptation has shades of King’s other coming-of-age classics like Stand by Me and It—but with a darker, more fatalistic edge. Originally published in 1979 under King’s pseudonym Richard Bachman, The Long Walk has long been a fan favourite for its haunting take on youth, survival, and the price of endurance.

If you’re expecting jump scares, think again. This one’s about slow-burning dread, emotional trauma, and the terrifying pressure to keep moving—literally.