Steve Harvey Quits Stand-Up Because of This…

STEVE HARVEY said he had to stop doing stand-up comedy because ‘cancel culture’ would ruin his television career. “Political correctness has killed comedy . . . Every joke you tell now, it hurts somebody’s feelings,” he says.

Harvey expressed his frustration during an interview saying;

“We’re in the cancel culture now. No stand-up [comedian] alive that is sponsor-driven can say anything he wants to. Chris Rock can’t. Kevin Hart can’t. Cedric the Entertainer can’t. D.L. Hughley can’t. I can go down the list. The only person that can say what they want to say on stage is Dave Chappelle because he’s not sponsor-driven, he’s subscription-driven.”

Harvey began his career as a stand-up comedian in 1985 which opened up the doors for him in entertainment. He launched The Steve Harvey Show in 1996 which ran until 2002.

One of his biggest comedy tours was 1997’s Kings of Comedy Tour alongside Hughley, Cedric the Entertainer, and the late Bernie Mac. The act was so popular, Spike Lee turned the act into the feature film, The Original Kings of Comedy released in 2000.

Harvey’s last comedy special was in 2012 and was aired as a pay-per-view event.

Steve can currently be seen on the ABC series Judge Steve Harvey airing Tuesday nights at 8 pm.