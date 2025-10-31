Steve Martin Scores His 7th No. 1 Bluegrass Album — Who Knew the Banjo Could Be This Iconic?

Steve Martin isn’t just the hilarious actor we know from Only Murders in the Building — he’s also a seriously talented banjo player, and he just landed his seventh No. 1 bluegrass album in the U.S.

His new record, Safe, Sensible and Sane, created with fellow banjo pro Alison Brown, debuted at the top of Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart. The album features some major musical friends too — including Jackson Browne, Vince Gill and Jason Mraz.

What started as a “side hobby” has clearly become a huge part of Martin’s creative life. Sure, he gave us legendary comedy albums in the late ’70s (hello A Wild and Crazy Guy), and even had hits like King Tut on the Billboard charts — but his music career has officially taken on a life of its own.

And he’s still keeping busy on screen and stage — touring with his BFF and comedic partner-in-crime, Canada’s own Martin Short, and starring alongside Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building, the hit series he co-created.

Honestly, is there anything Steve Martin can’t do?