STEVEN SPIELBERG IS REPORTEDLY RETURNING TO TRANSFORMERS 🤖🚗

The Transformers franchise may be getting some serious Hollywood horsepower.

Steven Spielberg is reportedly taking a bigger role in the next Transformers movie.

Spielberg, who has been an executive producer on every live-action film in the franchise, is reportedly being brought in by Paramount to oversee all creative aspects of the upcoming movie.

And he may not be the only familiar name returning.

Michael Bay, who directed the first five Transformers movies, is reportedly in early talks to get back in the director's chair.

No casting decisions have been announced yet, although Shia LaBeouf isn't expected to return as Sam Witwicky.

The movie will also face one major change.

It would be the first instalment without legendary Optimus Prime voice actor Peter Cullen, who died in August at 85.

RELATED: PETER CULLEN, THE VOICE OF OPTIMUS PRIME, HAS DIED AT 85 💙🤖

So Spielberg's back. Michael Bay could be back. The giant robots are definitely back.

And somewhere, a perfectly innocent Chevrolet Camaro is preparing to destroy another major city.