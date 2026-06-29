Stevie Nicks Could Be the Wedding Singer at Taylor & Travis' Big Day

If the latest reports are true, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding might have the greatest live entertainment lineup of all time.

Most couples argue over whether to book a band or a DJ. Taylor and Travis are apparently choosing Grammy winners.

According to reports from Rolling Stone and Page Six, Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks is expected to perform during the couple's wedding celebrations.

The music legend has become close friends with Taylor over the past few years and is reportedly on the guest list for what's shaping up to be one of the biggest celebrity weddings ever.

The couple is rumoured to be tying the knot over the U.S. Independence Day weekend with a two-day celebration in New York City. Reports suggest they'll start with a more intimate ceremony before opening things up for a larger celebration.

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Stevie may not be the only superstar taking the stage either. Country legend Tim McGraw is also rumoured to perform. Taylor has often credited Tim's hit Tim McGraw as one of the songs that helped launch her career, making it a pretty fitting full-circle moment.

Of course, neither Taylor nor Travis has confirmed any wedding details, so for now it's all in the rumour stage. But if these reports are true, this wedding playlist could cost more than most people's houses.