Still: Michael J. Fox Movie Trailer Is Out 

Ahead of the documentary’s streaming release next week, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” brings together archival footage from Fox’s biggest movies with interviews, photos, and recreations of big moments from his past.

The trailer delivers Fox discussing the moment he found his Parkinson’s disease symptoms in his finger, at only 29.

“I woke up and I noticed my pinky auto-animated. Parkinson’s disease,” Fox says in the trailer. “I told [my wife’ Trace the news. ‘In sickness and in health,’ I remember her whispering. No one outside of my family knew.”

Fox also discusses how he turned to alcohol and pills after his diagnosis as he tried “to hide” from his new reality.

“But, all those years hiding was shaking me awake,” he says.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” hits Apple TV+ on May 12.