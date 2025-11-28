Sting Takes the Stage Before the Super Bowl While Everyone Argues About Bad Bunny

Because the Super Bowl isn’t dramatic enough on its own, the NFL has decided to sprinkle in a little extra chaos and a whole lot of nostalgia.

Legendary singer Sting is set to headline a Super Bowl-branded concert on Feb. 6 at San Francisco’s stunning Palace of Fine Arts — just two days before the big game kicks off at Levi’s Stadium.

Think less sweaty stadium chaos, more classy wine-sipping vibes with a side of “Every Breath You Take.”

The show is part of the NFL’s fancy Super Bowl LX Studio 60 event, which promises a weekend of music, mingling, and rubbing elbows with NFL legends and current players. Yes, photo ops with football royalty included. Weekend fantasy unlocked.

There will also be a second night of festivities on Feb. 7, though the performer is still TBD — cue dramatic guessing and group chats lighting up.

Meanwhile… The Bad Bunny Discourse™

While Sting brings chill, mature-energy vibes, the halftime show has become a full-blown internet debate, thanks to Bad Bunny being announced as the main performer.

Some conservative critics are clutching their pearls, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell isn’t sweating it.

He reminded the world that literally every halftime performer gets backlash (because apparently that’s the true Super Bowl tradition) and assured fans it’ll still be a “great, exciting and uniting moment.”

Translation: People will complain… and still watch.

The Real Takeaway?

You can enjoy Sting live in a gorgeous venue while the internet spirals over Bad Bunny — and honestly? That feels like the perfect snapshot of modern Super Bowl season.