According to the Nielsen streaming charts, Stranger Things is the most-streamed TV show of 2022, with 52 billion minutes viewed.

The chart also looks at movies and in 2022, the most-streamed movie was Encanto with 27.4 billion minutes viewed.

Here are the Top 10 Streamed Programs (Overall) and Top 10 Streamed Movies:



Programs (Overall):

“Stranger Things”: 52 billion minutes viewed

“NCIS”: 38.1 billion minutes viewed

“Cocomelon”: 37.8 billion minutes viewed

“Ozark”: 31.3 billion minutes viewed

“Encanto”: 27.4 billion minutes viewed

“Grey’s Anatomy”: 26.8 billion minutes viewed

“Criminal Minds”: 24.9 billion minutes viewed

“Bluey”: 21.1 billion minutes viewed

“Gilmore Girls”: 20.8 billion minutes viewed

“Seinfeld”: 19.3 billion minutes viewed

Movies:

“Encanto”: 27.4 billion minutes viewed

“Turning Red”: 11.4 billion minutes viewed

“Sing 2”: 11.3 billion minutes viewed

“Moana”: 8.6 billion minutes viewed

“The Adam Project”: 6.1 billion minutes viewed

“Hocus Pocus 2”: 5.7 billion minutes viewed

“Don’t Look Up”: 5.1 billion minutes viewed

“Frozen”: 5.1 billion minutes viewed

“Luca”: 4.9 billion minutes viewed