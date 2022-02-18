Stranger Things Season 4 Has A Release Date And Is Renewed For Fifth And Final Season

Season 4 of “Stranger Things” will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 premiering May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1.

In a letter shared by Netflix, creators Matt and Ross Duffer wrote, “With nine scripts, over 800 pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, ‘Stranger Things 4’ was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

They added, “Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The series is set to conclude after five seasons.

The Duffer brothers hinted at spinoffs with “new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.” But they have confirmed that the story of Eleven played by Millie Bobbie Brown is coming to an end.

“Stranger Things” has been nominated for 31 Emmy Awards since premiering.