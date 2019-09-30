Listen Live

Stranger Things Season 4

We're not in Hawkins anymore

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas

As the TV Streaming wars continue to heat up, Netflix revealed Stranger Things has been confirmed for Season 4.

Clearly this teaser hints strongly at the fact that Season 4 will explore new settings, outside of Hawkins. There are also creepy clock sound effects which lead many to believe Stranger Things may bend and move through time.

What fans will really love is the Stranger Things series will remain in the hands of its creators; brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Related posts

Louis CK Is Performing at Yuk Yuks This Week In Toronto!

Celine Dion’s Crew Member Reportedly Electrocuted.

Ellen Degeneres Has Signed A Massive Deal With HBO!