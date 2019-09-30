Stranger Things Season 4

As the TV Streaming wars continue to heat up, Netflix revealed Stranger Things has been confirmed for Season 4.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Clearly this teaser hints strongly at the fact that Season 4 will explore new settings, outside of Hawkins. There are also creepy clock sound effects which lead many to believe Stranger Things may bend and move through time.

What fans will really love is the Stranger Things series will remain in the hands of its creators; brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.