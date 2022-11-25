Stranger Things Star, Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) Is Bummed Out by Nutella

The Stranger Things Star is currently promoting a vegan alternative for Nutella and said in an email to a New York publication that he is brutally bummed out after learning what the hazelnut cocoa spread is made with…

He revealed that Hazelnuts aren’t the main ingredients and that it’s mostly sugar.

Noah also informed us that Nutella uses palm oil, which is responsible for mass deforestation.

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is 'brutally bummed' out by Nutella https://t.co/XWU7ynpeH2 pic.twitter.com/8YvFNwbxmy — Page Six (@PageSix) November 24, 2022

Based on the Nutella nutrition label that states each two-tablespoon serving has 21 grams of sugar, there are approximately 210 grams of sugar in a 13-ounce jar of Nutella. That’s more than quadruple the sugar in a 16-ounce bottle of Coca-Cola.

Nutella by weight, is 55% sugar, according to a registered dietitian.

Noah is fighting back against Nutella asking people to invest as little as $50 through a crowdfunding campaign.