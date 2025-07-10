Stuart From The Big Bang Theory Is Now In Charge of Saving the Multiverse… So, We're Probably Doomed

Dust off your action figures and hold onto your Funko Pops — the Big Bang Theory universe is expanding again, and this time it’s getting weird.

HBO Max just announced a new spinoff called “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe”, and yes, it’s exactly as chaotic as it sounds.

The show follows everyone’s favourite sad-sack comic book shop owner, Stuart Bloom, who somehow manages to break a device built by Sheldon and Leonard (because, of course, he does). The result? A full-blown multiverse meltdown. No pressure, Stu.

Kevin Sussman is back in the role of Stuart, which is great, because honestly, no one else could pull off “accidental interdimensional destroyer” quite like him. He’ll be joined by returning characters Denise (played by Lauren Lapkus), Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), and Brian Posehn as Stuart’s geologist buddy. Yes, even that guy made it through the Big Bang writers' room wormhole.

Noticeably absent from the cast list? Sheldon and Leonard themselves — Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki. But let’s be honest, if anyone’s going to break the space-time continuum with zero qualifications, it’s Stuart.

The original Big Bang Theory ran from 2007 to 2019, spawning Young Sheldon (RIP, recently wrapped after 7 seasons) and the still-going Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which returns for season two this fall.

RELATED: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis

So if you ever thought, “What if the fate of all reality depended on the least qualified guy in the nerd squad?” — well, you’re in luck.

Stay tuned. Or maybe don’t. Stuart’s in charge now.