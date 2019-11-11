Listen Live

Study Shows Red Wine Equals 1 Hour At The Gym!

Sign me up!

By Kool Mornings

A study out of Albert says that drinking a glass of red wine may have the same affect on the body as one hour at the gym!

Great minds, drink alike!

Sometimes, like gets in the way- we get to busy- sip happens…

There’s a component in the wine called resveratrol that can improve physical performance, heart function, muscles strength very similar to the effect exercise has on the body!

The lead researcher says that could be handy for those who may not be able to exercise.  However; its important to know that if you are able- you should get your Shiraz to the gym!

