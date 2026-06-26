New Study Says Sitting Too Little Might Not Be Great Either... Wait, What?

Just when you thought you finally understood health advice, science has gone and complicated things again.

For years we've been told that sitting all day is terrible for our health. And while that's still true for many people, a new study suggests the answer isn't quite as simple as "stand up more."

Researchers tracked more than 41,000 adults over nearly 12 years and found the lowest risk of death was actually among people who spent around four hours a day sitting.

So does that mean it's time to cancel your standing desk? Not so fast.

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The people who sat less than two hours a day were often doing physically demanding jobs like farming or construction.

For them, replacing some activity with rest actually appeared to be healthier. On the flip side, people who spent four or more hours sitting benefited from swapping some of that chair time for exercise.

The takeaway? There isn't a one-size-fits-all rule. The healthiest routine depends on what the rest of your day looks like.

If you spend your day lifting lumber, your body probably needs recovery. If you spend your day glued to an office chair, it probably needs more movement.

In other words, your body likes balance... not extremes.