Your “Junk Drawer” Is Basically a Retirement Plan Now 💰😅

Bad news: you should probably clean out your closet. Good news: you might accidentally be sitting on a small fortune.

A new list of early-2000s items that are now “collectible” proves one thing loud and clear: We didn’t hoard… we invested.

So if you’ve been hanging onto random stuff for “no reason,” congratulations. You are now a vintage curator.

The 2000s Called… They Want Their Stuff Back (But You Shouldn’t Give It) 📦

RELATED: Why Millennials are Craving the 90s: The Decades We're Most Nostalgic For in 2024

Here are the everyday items quietly turning into treasure:

👕 Tour Merch = Emotional Support and Equity

Old concert tees, hoodies, tour jackets…

If you still have one from your favourite band, it’s not just nostalgic — it could be legit valuable. Bonus points if it smells faintly like 2007.

📱 Old iPhones (Especially Sealed Ones)

If you somehow never opened your first iPhone… who are you??

But even used ones can have value now. Meanwhile, most of us treated ours like indestructible hockey pucks.

🎧 iPods = Retro Cool

That click wheel? Iconic.

Apparently, Gen Z thinks iPods are “aesthetic,” which is both flattering and deeply confusing.

🎮 Gaming Consoles

Your old Nintendo system collecting dust? That’s not clutter… that’s nostalgia gold.

If it still works, even better. If you kept the box? You’re basically royalty.

📚 First Edition Books

Looking at you, Harry Potter. If you’ve got an original print, especially in good condition, that’s not just a book — that’s a brag.

🃏 Pokémon Cards

The OG investment portfolio.

Some of those cards could be worth serious money… assuming you didn’t trade them for a Fruit Roll-Up in Grade 6.

🐣 Tamagotchis

The tiny digital pets we forgot to feed… repeatedly.

Turns out, neglecting them emotionally didn’t hurt their resale value.

🧱 Lego Sets

Those bins in your basement? Potential treasure chests.

Complete sets (with instructions) are especially valuable. Missing one piece? Of course you are.

💿 DVDs Are Having a Comeback

Yes, physical media is back.

So your copy of The Matrix might not make you rich… but rare box sets? Whole different story.

📼 VHS Tapes (Yes, Really)

This one feels fake, but it’s not.

Gen Z is embracing VHS like it’s some kind of grainy, analog art form. Meanwhile, we’re just wondering where the VCR went.

We’re Officially Vintage 😬

If you’re in your 40s, this list hits a little differently. Because these aren’t “old items”… These are things you used yesterday… emotionally speaking.

But time has done its thing, and now:

👉 Your childhood = collectible

👉 Your clutter = curated

👉 Your closet = suspiciously valuable

So maybe don’t throw anything out just yet. Or do… and watch it become worth $2,000 next year out of pure spite.