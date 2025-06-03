PSA: Your Garage Is Not a Storage Locker

Let’s be real—most of us are using our garage as a glorified junk drawer with a door. Sure, you could park your car in there, but where else would you put those half-empty paint cans from 2014 and the broken chair you’re “totally going to fix”?

But according to Southern Living, you might want to think twice about what you're storing in that glorified shed—especially if you live somewhere with heat, humidity, or bone-chilling winters. (So… all of Canada?)

RELATED: Almost 40% Say That Their Garage is So Cluttered, There's No Room For Their Car!

Why? Moisture, wild temperature swings, creepy-crawlies, and rodents can ruin your stuff over time. And let’s not even talk about that one raccoon who thinks your garage is his summer home.

Here are 15 things you should never store in your garage:

Pet Food – Rodents will RSVP yes to this buffet. Wine – It’s not a wine cellar, babe. It's a sweatbox. Blankets & Clothing – Say hello to mould, mildew, and musty smells. Paint – Hot, cold, repeat = one chunky, useless mess. Firewood – A luxury Airbnb for termites. Propane Tanks – A Literal fire hazard. Just… don’t. Important Documents – Heat + moisture = unreadable ink and regret. Photographs – Faded memories? No thanks. Books – Warped pages and funky smells incoming. Electronics – Dust + temperature swings = tech tantrums. Art Work – That canvas deserves better. Stuffed Animals – Mice love them. So do spiders. Pillows – Mouldy marshmallows, anyone? Chemicals – Dangerous fumes, flammable chaos… fun! Flammable Items – Unless you're going for “garage bonfire” vibes.

Moral of the story: If it’s sentimental, sensitive, or slightly flammable, keep it out of the garage. You’re welcome.