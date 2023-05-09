Sum 41 Are Breaking Up!

Canadian rockers Sum 41 have announced that they are calling it quits.

But before the guys go their separate ways, a new and final album is coming, Heave 😡 Hell and a final worldwide tour to celebrate!

The band said details will be announced as soon as they have them…

The band has been together since 1996, releasing All Kill No Filler in 2001 which went platinum in the US and Canada… Frontman Deryck Whibley was once married to singer Avril Lavigne…

The guys released a couple more albums in the early to mid-2000 but Whibley’s struggles with alcoholism caused problems for the group and almost killed him in 2004.

The two-time Juno Award winners are currently comprised of Whibley, lead guitarist Dave Baksh, bassist Jason McCaslin, rhythm guitarist Tom Thacker, and drummer Frank Zummo.