Summer 2025 Called… It’s Boring, Eh?

Remember when summer used to come with a built-in soundtrack? When you couldn’t go to a barbecue, beach day, or backyard beer run without someone blasting that one song? Yeah… not this year.

So far, 2025’s “song of the summer” is… well… not really a song. Or a summer. Or anything worth spilling your sangria over.

Last year, we were spoiled rotten. Drake disses were flying, “Espresso” was the caffeine hit we didn’t know we needed, and even the underdog pop stars were having their big moment.

Chappell Roan burst onto the scene, Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter finally got the flowers they’d been growing for years, and Taylor Swift and Beyoncé casually dropped projects like they were just adding milk to their coffee.

This year? We’ve got manchildren, cartoon movie soundtracks, and songs that make you feel like you should be folding laundry, not dancing.

The Billboard Hot 100 is basically a mood board for rainy days — with Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” (a sort of Christian-lite ballad) sitting at No. 1. Nothing wrong with it… unless you were hoping for something to make you spill your White Claw in public.

Even Justin Bieber — the same guy who helped give us “Despacito” in 2017 — has decided to go full acoustic campfire mode. It’s soft, it’s chill, it’s… not exactly pool party energy.

There’s still hope, though. Sabrina Carpenter’s new album drops at the end of August, and maybe she’ll swoop in to save our playlists.

But for now, the song of the summer 2025 feels less like a sun-soaked anthem… and more like a sigh you let out while staring into your lukewarm iced coffee.

