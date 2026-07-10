Forget the Hamptons... "Summer House" Is Heading to Muskoka!

Get ready for cottage season... with a whole lot more drama.

The hit reality series Summer House is officially getting its first international version, and Canada is up first.

Instead of spending weekends in New York's glamorous Hamptons, the Canadian cast will head north to Muskoka, Ontario, where they'll trade luxury beach parties for dock drinks, bonfires, and, let's be honest... probably a few passive-aggressive paddleboard arguments.

The series will follow a group of friends escaping city life to share a waterfront cottage for the summer, where friendships, romances, and inevitable reality TV chaos are expected to unfold.

If you've ever spent a long weekend at a cottage with the same group of friends, you already know this can only end one of two ways: someone falls in love... or someone gets kicked out of the group chat.

The Canadian version is being produced by Vancouver-based Lark Productions, the team behind Farming for Love and The Real Housewives of Vancouver.

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The 10-episode series is expected to stream on Hayu in 2027, with casting details set to be announced in the coming months.

And because it's Canada, we're predicting at least one fight over whose turn it is to refill the propane tank... someone forgetting to bring coffee... and one person insisting the lake is "actually warm" while everyone else is losing circulation in their feet.

Finally... reality TV where someone dramatically storms off the dock instead of a yacht. 🇨🇦🏖️