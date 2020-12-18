Sunset Barrie Drive-In is Showing Christmas Movies this Weekend
There's a first for everything in 2020
Typically it wouldn’t be Drive-In movie season until May but 2020 isn’t typical.
As we’re less than a week away from Christmas, this is a great way to celebrate safely with the kids (or a date night!)
Hello folks, it is officially 9 days to christmas. We have a great line up of movies coming your way as we continue out…
Posted by Sunset Barrie Drive-in on Thursday, December 17, 2020
Fri, Sat, Sun
SCREEN 1
The Croods: A New Age 7:30PM
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 9:20PM
SCREEN 1 (Sunday Only)
The Croods: A New Age 5:30PM
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 7:10PM
SCREEN 2
The Muppet’s Christmas Carol 7:30PM
Arthur Christmas 9:10PM
SCREEN 2 (Sunday Only)
The Muppet’s Christmas Carol 5:30PM
Arthur Christmas 7:10PM
SCREEN 3
Freaky 7:30PM
Krampus 9:30PM
SCREEN 3 (Sunday Only)
Freaky 5:30PM
Krampus 7:30PM