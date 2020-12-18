Sunset Barrie Drive-In is Showing Christmas Movies this Weekend

Typically it wouldn’t be Drive-In movie season until May but 2020 isn’t typical.

As we’re less than a week away from Christmas, this is a great way to celebrate safely with the kids (or a date night!)

Hello folks, it is officially 9 days to christmas. We have a great line up of movies coming your way as we continue out… Posted by Sunset Barrie Drive-in on Thursday, December 17, 2020

Fri, Sat, Sun

SCREEN 1

The Croods: A New Age 7:30PM

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 9:20PM

SCREEN 1 (Sunday Only)

The Croods: A New Age 5:30PM

How the Grinch Stole Christmas 7:10PM

SCREEN 2

The Muppet’s Christmas Carol 7:30PM

Arthur Christmas 9:10PM

SCREEN 2 (Sunday Only)

The Muppet’s Christmas Carol 5:30PM

Arthur Christmas 7:10PM

SCREEN 3

Freaky 7:30PM

Krampus 9:30PM

SCREEN 3 (Sunday Only)

Freaky 5:30PM

Krampus 7:30PM