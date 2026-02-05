Super Bowl Week Has Basically Become Celebrity Coachella

Super Bowl week has officially evolved into a full-blown celebrity festival.



Yes, there’s technically a football game happening… but let’s be honest, the entertainment world has turned this weekend into something that feels more like Coachella with shoulder pads.

Between red carpets, exclusive concerts and invite-only parties, the host city is now a non-stop swirl of celebrities, influencers and media. It’s less about pre-game warmups and more about who’s performing where and which star was spotted at which VIP lounge.

A Week of Parties, Performances and Paparazzi

A-listers are flying in from everywhere, turning the days leading up to kickoff into a glamorous marathon of appearances and performances. Big names like Post Malone, Luke Combs and Green Day are attached to some of the most talked-about events, because apparently nobody in Hollywood believes in staying home.

Even if football isn’t your thing, there’s still plenty to watch. Surprise musical guests, brand-sponsored mega-parties and celebrity sightings around every corner have become just as much a part of Super Bowl week as touchdowns and halftime snacks.

At this point, the actual game feels like the closing ceremony of a week-long Hollywood takeover.

Some of the most buzzed-about celebrity parties include:

Shaq’s Fun House carnival-style concert

The Madden Bowl

Sports Illustrated’s celebrity party

The One Party by Uber

FanDuel and DraftKings music events

Translation: if you’re famous this week, your calendar looks less like a sports schedule and more like a music festival with a strict dress code.

Game-Day Entertainment Is Just as Stacked

Super Bowl Sunday itself is basically a full-day concert with some football sprinkled in.

Bad Bunny is headlining the halftime show, delivering one of the biggest global performances of the year and likely the most talked-about moment of the night.

RELATED: Kid Rock Takes on Bad Bunny With an “Alternative” Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pregame entertainment is also packed with star power. Performances from Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones will kick off the day before the kickoff happens.

Charlie Puth will also take centre stage to sing the national anthem.

And in true over-the-top fashion, Jon Bon Jovi will introduce the New England Patriots, while actor Chris Pratt will handle introductions for the Seattle Seahawks.

And Then… There’s the Puppy Bowl

For anyone who prefers their athletes small, fluffy and adoptable, the Puppy Bowl returns on Super Bowl Sunday.

It features rescue puppies “competing” on a tiny football field while viewers at home collectively forget the score of the real game and focus entirely on golden retrievers in bandanas and tiny jerseys.

Honestly, it might be the most wholesome rivalry of the day.

Football Optional, Entertainment Guaranteed

Whether you’re tuning in for touchdowns, the halftime show, or just to see what celebrities show up where, Super Bowl week has fully transformed into a pop-culture spectacle.

The game might be the headline event… but the celebrity chaos leading up to it is half the fun.