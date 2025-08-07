What’s Super Gross but Everyone Still Does It? (Yes, You Too)

We all learned a thing or two about hygiene during the pandemic — like how long 20 seconds of handwashing actually feels, and that maybe licking your fingers isn't as cute as we thought.



But let’s be honest: we’ve all fallen back into some nasty habits. Someone asked the internet, “What’s extremely unhygienic but people do it anyway?” And the responses are… disturbingly relatable.

RELATED: ARE YOU GROSSER THAN THE AVERAGE PERSON?

Here are 14 things that are undeniably gross, yet somehow still part of our daily lives:

1. Touching those sticky condiment bottles at restaurants.

That ketchup bottle has seen things. And none of them involve hand sanitizer.

2. Licking your fingers to count money or turn pages.

Why are we voluntarily seasoning our fingers with germs?

3. Pulling out a tortilla, then placing it on top of the package.

Congrats, you just swapped bacteria with the bottom of your grocery cart.

4. Eating while bowling.

The shoes aren’t the issue. It’s the bowling ball finger holes. You just touched public hand caves, now you’re eating nachos?

5. Scrolling on your phone while on the toilet.

Your phone is dirtier than a public washroom door handle. And now it’s basically your second screen.

6. Not washing your bedding enough.

Experts recommend once a week. But if your sheets could qualify as vintage, we have a problem.

7. Plunking your suitcase on the bed.

It’s been on a luggage carousel, a bathroom floor, and possibly someone's armpit in customs. Sweet dreams!

8. Wearing outside shoes inside.

Unless you’re mopping every day (you’re not), your floors are basically a sidewalk with throw pillows.

9. Ice machines.

Have you seen the inside of one? Let’s just say it’s more “fungal frost” than “winter wonderland.”

10. Gym mats.

You’re lying face-down where a thousand sweaty strangers just did burpees. Om-ick.

11. Letting cats on the kitchen counters.

Correction: trying to stop them. If you have a cat, it’s already walked across your dinner plate. Twice.

12. Reaching into a big bag of snacks with unwashed hands.

Because nothing pairs with Doritos like a dash of group bacteria.

13. Going out in public sick, maskless.

Coughing in line at the grocery store like it’s 2019? Unhinged behaviour.

14. Buffets.

They’re a choose-your-own-adventure for stomach bugs — and we still pile our plates like we’re storming the last supper.

So, what disgusting habit are you secretly guilty of? Don’t worry — this is a judgement-free zone. (Unless you’re still licking your fingers to flip through books. Then we might have words.)