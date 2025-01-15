The Most Exciting Thing About the Super Bowl Isn’t the Game—It’s the Food

Let’s be real: when Super Bowl Sunday rolls around, the final score isn’t what most people are talking about.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults over 21 revealed that less than half (48%) care about which team takes home the trophy. For many, the real MVP of the day is… the food.

Related: Kendrick Lamar to Headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show: What You Need to Know

The Power of Game Day Eats

Forget touchdowns—54% of respondents admitted that the food spread can make or break their Super Bowl experience. One in four confessed they’re more interested in the snacks than the game itself.

Food also beat out the famous commercials and even the halftime show as the event's highlight.

So, what’s the ultimate game day menu? According to the survey, these dishes are non-negotiable:

Buffalo and/or hot wings – 49%

– 49% Barbecue – 37%

– 37% 7-layer dip – 36%

– 36% Pizza – 30%

– 30% Chicken tenders and/or nuggets – 30%

When Indulgence Hits Hard: Heartburn and Game Day Foods

As delicious as the spread is, there’s a fiery downside to all that feasting. Spicy favourites like buffalo wings, Buffalo chicken dip, barbecue, chilli, and jalapeño poppers are some of the biggest culprits for heartburn, indigestion, and upset stomachs.

Here are the top heartburn-inducing culprits:

Buffalo and/or hot wings – 37%

– 37% Buffalo chicken dip – 25%

– 25% Barbecue – 24%

– 24% Chili – 23%

– 23% Jalapeño poppers – 22%

Despite knowing the consequences, Super Bowl snackers remain fearless. While 43% said they’d avoid these fiery treats due to potential discomfort, 44% admitted they’re still willing to dig in. Because let’s face it—what’s Super Bowl Sunday without a little spice and a lot of flavour?

How to Score Big on Super Bowl Sunday

If you’re hosting this year, aim for a balance. Include crowd-pleasers like wings and pizza, but don’t forget some lighter options for those trying to avoid post-snack regret. And if you’re brave enough to go all-in on the spicy options, make sure there’s plenty of water—and maybe some antacids—on hand.

When it comes down to it, Super Bowl Sunday is less about the game and more about good vibes, great company, and a killer food spread. Whether you’re team wings or team pizza, one thing’s for certain, the snacks always win.